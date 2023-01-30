Kari Lake staff welcomed "Jew hunter" Ethan Schmidt into rally, but venue owner kicked him out

Failed candidate Kari Lake held a desperate "Save Arizona" rally yesterday, in which her staff welcomed anti-semitic "Christian" Ethan Schmidt onto the premises.
"You're allowed," a red-capped staff member said when Schmidt introduced himself and asked if he was permitted to attend. "I don't think you have a media pass, but you're allowed, for sure."
"But I was kicked out last time," Schmidt said, hoping for a fight, which makes for better video. But the Lake worker only shrugged, "I don't care." (And neither, apparently, does the shameless Lake, who posed with Schmidt at an earlier event.) (See videos in first tweet posted by Patriot Takes, below.)
It took the rally's venue owner, along with a couple of police officers, to escort the self-proclaimed LGBTQ and "Jew hunter" off the premises. (See last video, below.)
Front page thumbnail image: Lev Radin / shutterstock.com