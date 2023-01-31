Criticize those with classified docs, and the scandal curse will come after you, too! (video)

The Ring was a terrifying horror story, but not as horrifying as the real-life "doc scandal curse." All it takes is talking about a classified document scandal on television, and the curse comes after you.

Take former twice-impeached president Donald Trump, who called out Hillary Clinton for her "extreme carelessness with classified materials." And then his phone rang. He was cursed with hundreds of mishandled classified documents.

Then came President Biden, who went on television to criticize Trump. "How that could possibly happen. How anyone could be that irresponsible." And then his phone rang. He was cursed with dozens of mishandled classified documents.

Then came former vice president Mike Pence, who went on television to criticize Biden. "The handling of classified materials and the nation's secret is a very serious matter…" And then his phone rang. He was cursed with about a dozen mishandled classified documents.

Watch, if you dare, The Docs: A Classified Horror Story (video below), starring Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Naomi Watts, and produced by The Daily Show. But don't repeat a word of it.

Front page thumbnail image: Stasia04 / shutterstock.com