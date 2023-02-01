King of the Hill revival gets a series order at Hulu

You know what they say; absence makes the heart grow fonder. Whenever people discuss the greatest adult animated series of all time, one name will always find its way into the top ten: King of the Hill. With its heartfelt and nuanced writing, along with its focus on character-based comedy, King of the Hill has become one of Mike Judge's most beloved properties. And considering how fanatical people are for Bevis and Butt-Head, as well as Office Space, that's saying something. Unfortunately, King of the Hill was cut down in its prime to make way for the abysmally unfunny Cleveland Show, leaving fans with a hole in their hearts the size of Texas.
According to Deadline, the long-discussed King of the Hill revival series has garnered a full season order; I tell you what. And if that doesn't warm your heart, you clearly aren't adequately equipped with the correct assortment of propane and propane accessories.
Hulu is laying out the welcome mat for the Hill family: the streamer is reviving King of the Hill from 20th Television Animation, with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return, as well as the beloved former cast.
Judge will reprise his role as Hank Hill, while Kathy Najimy will be back as his wife Peggy, Stephen Root as Bill, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill, Johnny Hardwick as Dale and Lauren Tom as Minh. The reboot has been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the old Fox animated show.https://deadline.com/2023/01/king-of-the-hill-revival-hulu-original-cast-returning-1235245072/