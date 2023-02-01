King of the Hill revival gets a series order at Hulu

You know what they say; absence makes the heart grow fonder. Whenever people discuss the greatest adult animated series of all time, one name will always find its way into the top ten: King of the Hill. With its heartfelt and nuanced writing, along with its focus on character-based comedy, King of the Hill has become one of Mike Judge's most beloved properties. And considering how fanatical people are for Bevis and Butt-Head, as well as Office Space, that's saying something. Unfortunately, King of the Hill was cut down in its prime to make way for the abysmally unfunny Cleveland Show, leaving fans with a hole in their hearts the size of Texas.

According to Deadline, the long-discussed King of the Hill revival series has garnered a full season order; I tell you what. And if that doesn't warm your heart, you clearly aren't adequately equipped with the correct assortment of propane and propane accessories.