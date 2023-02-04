Back in 1975, Cher had an eponymous TV music-variety show. It only lasted one season but in its short time it had some big stars as guests, including the Jackson 5. In this clip, watch Michael start off the robot dance with Cher, with his brothers soon joining in. So smooth! The first video below includes a 2003 audio interview with Cher about the episode: "I think of how hard it was for me to learn to do that. The guys just knew how to do it." (via Historic Vids)
That time Michael Jackson did the robot with Cher (1975)
- cher
- jackson 5
- michael jackson
- robot
- seventies
- the robot
