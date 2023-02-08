High school coach arrested for allegedly trying to record a student changing in the bathroom

An assistant boys and girls swimming coach at Platt High School in Connecticut has been arrested after he allegedly tried to record a student changing in the bathroom. Fortunately, the student found the cell phone, which was recording, before they actually started to change. After reporting the phone to officials, 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. turned himself in and was charged with voyeurism.

From Yahoo!:

The Meriden Police Department began investigating an act of voyeurism at Platt in January after they received a complaint from Meriden Public Schools. A student reported they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were preparing to change after practice.

Daniel Barillaro Jr., 23, who was an assistant boys and girls swimming coach at Platt High School, was identified as a suspect in the case. His phone was seized and analyzed during the investigation. Officers found no additional evidence of voyeurism or other victims while analyzing his phone, police said.

Police obtained a warrant charging him with voyeurism. He was arrested on Tuesday after turning himself into police and released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 22.