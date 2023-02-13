Dogs are getting sick from roaches discarded by weed smokers

In places where recreational cannabis is legal, it's common to see folks walking around smoking joints. The problem is that some stupid people toss the roaches on the ground and an increasing number of dogs are getting sick from eating discarded cannabis—not just joints but edibles, flower, and even vape cartridges. From the New York Times:

Veterinarians who used to see a case once a month now say they see several a week. Though most dogs recover, the symptoms can be scary: Loss of balance and difficulty walking, nausea, sleepiness and even hallucinations. And some owners do not see right away when their dogs eat a small remnant of a joint while out on a walk]…] In the past six years, there's been a more than 400 percent increase in calls about marijuana poisoning to the Pet Poison Helpline, a 24-hour animal poison control center — with most reported in New York and California. Last year, the A.S.P.C.A.'s Animal Poison Control hotline fielded nearly 7,000 calls for marijuana toxicity, an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

Signs your dog may have gotten into some cannabis include difficulty walking, sleepiness, dilated eyes, anxious, low body temperature and slower heart rate. If this happens, get your pooch to a vet very quickly. Most dogs recover but some suffer from dangerous heart arrhythmias or seizures.