Like most of us, E.C. Henry had a sense that the Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation was a huge spaceship. But how huge?

In this video, to get a sense of the size, among other things, he put all 1,000 crew members on the saucer section, and also, using deck plans, calculated the amount of square footage per person throughout the entire ship. That number turned out to be a Spock eyebrow-raising 8869 sq. ft. per person.