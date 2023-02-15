Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of famed M., to direct movie

It's not about what you know; life is about who you know. If you've been out of the loop, there's been a growing conversation around the topic of "nepo babies." Initially sparked by a New York Times article, which makes mention of how frequently the children of the rich and famous garner positions beyond their talent or competency, the term "nepo baby" has become a contemporary description for a concept that is as old as humanity itself.
Even though it feels like "nepo babies" are worse than ever, thanks to a sea of talentless hacks polluting our movie screens and airwaves, are modern "nepo babies" genuinely different from the monarchs of yesteryear gaining the throne from their parents? In truth, they're just a new twist on a classic idea. Speaking of twists and "nepo babies," according to The Hollywood Reporter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of Knock at the Cabin director M. Night Shyamalan, is set to make her directorial debut.
Ishana Night Shyamalan is stepping behind the camera for her first feature, The Watchers, which New Line has picked up in a bidding war. It has a release date of June 7, 2024.
Shyamalan will write and direct the feature, based on A.M. Shine's novel, which according to the log-line, centers on "Mina, a 28-year old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."
The filmmaker, who is the daughter of director M. Night Shyamalan, cut her teeth helming episodes of Servant, the Apple TV+ series created by her father. M. Night Shyamalan previously teased the project, telling THR his daughter would shoot her feature debut this year.