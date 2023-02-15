Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of famed M., to direct movie

It's not about what you know; life is about who you know. If you've been out of the loop, there's been a growing conversation around the topic of "nepo babies." Initially sparked by a New York Times article, which makes mention of how frequently the children of the rich and famous garner positions beyond their talent or competency, the term "nepo baby" has become a contemporary description for a concept that is as old as humanity itself.

Even though it feels like "nepo babies" are worse than ever, thanks to a sea of talentless hacks polluting our movie screens and airwaves, are modern "nepo babies" genuinely different from the monarchs of yesteryear gaining the throne from their parents? In truth, they're just a new twist on a classic idea. Speaking of twists and "nepo babies," according to The Hollywood Reporter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of Knock at the Cabin director M. Night Shyamalan, is set to make her directorial debut.