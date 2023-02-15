U.S. tracked chinese spy balloon from takeoff

Rob Beschizza
Balloon bits recovered from the Atlantic early February. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach

The balloon panic comes with an asterisk, especially when it comes to China and America surveilling one another: both countries have spy satellites with comparable resolution. So it's no surprise that the Department of Defense can credibly say it tracked the balloon (Chinese, size of bus) from not long after it was launched.

The tracking of the balloon was first reported by The Washington Post

China has insisted the balloon was for weather purposes and that it veered off course. A State Department official said in a statement last week that the balloon contained equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance," including "multiple antennas" that were "likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications." 