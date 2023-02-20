Happy Birthday, Kurt Cobain

It's always interesting to watch cultural shifts occur in popular music. In modernity, rap has usurped rock's throne to become the focal point of youth music. However, prior to hip-hop slaughtering rock's cool cred, most of the musical shifts in culture were transitions between rock genres. The late 70s saw Glam and Prog rock give way to the surging Punk scene, whereas the late 80s offered a slew of campy hair metal bands that became the default example of cool.

By the time the 90s rolled around, the zeitgeist was beginning to change again, and with the advent of Grunge, the decade had begun to uncover its first signature rock sound. Although a litany of bands existed within the Grunge wave, arguably the top dog of the entire scene was Nirvana. The Washington-based band came to personify the mood of the era's youth, and through the group's sensitive and troubled frontman, Kurt Cobain, Nirvana rose to dizzying heights of fame.

At this point, we all know the rest of the story. Cobain suffered a tragic rise and fall arc that culminated in horrific suicide. In an attempt to celebrate his life, instead of mourning his death, let's skip over the specifics and enjoy a track to remember Cobain as he was. Thanks for the jams, Kurt.