Report: every extremist mass killer in 2022 was right wing

Of the ideologically-motivated mass killings in 2022, 100% of them were committed by right-wing extremists. They've "heavily dominated" the figures since the 1980s, according to the ADL, but last year they aced it.

All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds, who typically commit most such killings each year but only occasionally are responsible for all (the last time this occurred was 2012). Left-wing extremists engage in violence ranging from assaults to fire-bombings and arsons, but since the late 1980s have not often targeted people with deadly violence. The same cannot be said for domestic Islamist extremists, but deadly incidents linked to Islamist extremism have decreased significantly in the U.S. over the past five years.

25 killed, 23 with firearms. Within the right-wing ecology, white supremacists account for all but one of the incidents tracked by the report. For some reason the ADL excludes Club Q killer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who we learned just yesterday ran a Neo-Nazi website.