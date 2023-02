The phrase "tears of joy" is usually reserved for humans, but not for this golden retriever, who flew into jubilant overdrive with squinted eyes and happy cries. According to TikToker @naomiblk1, the pooch was overjoyed upon seeing her human, who had only been gone for about five minutes — and no doubt, her elated mood was enhanced by the gigantic toy in her mouth. (See video below.)

Front page thumbnail image: everydoghasastory / shutterstock.com