A nine-month-old pooch kept escaping his playpen, but with no holes in the tall fencing, his human couldn't figure out how her pup was pulling off his covert operation — until she set up a camera. Turns out he was working undercover as a cat, climbing up and over until mission accomplished. (See video below, posted by _rhibee_.)

Via Newsweek

