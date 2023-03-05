Francois Roberts amazing collection of objects that induce Pareidolia

Francois Robert has the best collection of pareidolia-inducing objects I've ever seen. Pareidolia, for those of you who don't know, is "the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern. The scientific explanation for some people is pareidolia, or the human ability to see shapes or make pictures out of randomness."

In the case of Robert's found objects, the pareidolia involves seeing faces on the objects when that likely wasn't the object designer's original intention. Here's a metal tool that reminds me of an angry parrot, a house that looks like a surprised face, and a gadget (which I don't know the name of) that looks like a robot-clown. If this awesome collection was turned into a museum, I'd be the first in line.

From Instagram