2 dead and 8 injured in crowd crush at New York concert

Two people are dead after being crushed at a GloRilla concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. Eight more were injured and police say the surge happened after a gun was fired, though "none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot."

Atiya Holley was leaving the concert with her sister when she got caught up in the deadly stampede, she told CNN.

She heard what sounded like muffled gunshots outside the venue, she said.

"It sounded like they were shooting outside, so everyone started running back in. Then when everyone tried to exit again it got crazy," Holley said.