Sparks enlist Cate Blanchett for new music video

In a suit that would make the Man with the Yellow Hat envious, Cate Blanchett takes center stage in Sparks' new music video. "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte" is the name of the song and the duo's new album due out May 26.
Cate:
"I love Russell and Ron — I love the way they think. I love their sense of humor, and how they take the work seriously, but not themselves. You know, 'the girl is crying in her latte' — it's so deep and shallow, simultaneously."