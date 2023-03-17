A beautiful day at NPR's Tiny Desk: Bono and The Edge share U2's stripped-down sound

Bono and The Edge's performance at NPR Music offices in Washington, D.C. showcased songs from the band's latest album, "Songs Of Surrender," containing stripped-down versions of tunes from their vast catalog. To breathe new life into their tracks the duo enlisted a teen choir from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

From NPR:

Traveling without bassist Adam Clayton or drummer Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and The Edge made the trip from Ireland to the States specifically for the Tiny Desk, arriving in D.C. after five days of rehearsals at Bono's New York apartment. When they settled in for the performance, they treated the office to four songs, including a deeply emotional version of "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of," written for the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence, and a reworked version of "Walk On," which Bono said was inspired by and dedicated to the people of Ukraine.