Steel barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court spark speculation

The recent delivery of steel barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court has stirred up speculation about what could be happening in Trumpworld. While the purpose of the barricades remains uncertain, Trump himself told his supporters that he is going to be indicted tomorrow and called for Insurrection 2.0 in Manhattan.
Last week Sen. Lindsey Graham said a Trump indictment would be "selective prosecution," and on Sunday he told Fox News, "If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street." Trump posted the interview to his Truth Social account without comment.
If Trump is brought into court, it's unlikely he'll be given the perp walk treatment, though. From USA Today:
Kirschner told USA TODAY on Saturday that authorities often negotiate the surrender of a high-profile defendant like Trump to avoid the spectacle of a "perp walk" in which the person is paraded before the media as they enter the courthouse or police station.
"There will be no reason to cuff him and walk him into police headquarters to be booked," Kirschner said."There will still be a mug shot, fingerprints and lots of paperwork filled out as part of the booking process. So we will see a mug shot of a former President of the United States but I do not think we're going to see a perp walk."