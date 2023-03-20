Steel barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court spark speculation

Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aWESUZ01fU — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

The recent delivery of steel barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court has stirred up speculation about what could be happening in Trumpworld. While the purpose of the barricades remains uncertain, Trump himself told his supporters that he is going to be indicted tomorrow and called for Insurrection 2.0 in Manhattan.

Last week Sen. Lindsey Graham said a Trump indictment would be "selective prosecution," and on Sunday he told Fox News, "If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street." Trump posted the interview to his Truth Social account without comment.

If Trump is brought into court, it's unlikely he'll be given the perp walk treatment, though. From USA Today: