Trump asked for protestors, and he got 'em — "Trump Is Guilty" they say

On Saturday morning, a panicked Donald Trump called for protestors, asking them to show up on Tuesday before his possible indictment. And he got them alright, but perhaps the protestors gathered outside of Trump Towers today, holding a "No One Is Above the Law" and "Trump Is Guilty" banner, aren't quite the protestors he was imagining. As the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for.

(See Newsmax video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Trump called for protests but outside Trump Tower right now are demonstrators calling for his arrest lol pic.twitter.com/M40nSGAV1t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com