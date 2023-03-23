MAGA man falsely accused of instigating Jan. 6 attack demands that Tucker Carlson formally apologize

As anyone who pays attention knows, people who take orders from Donald Trump eventually get burned. But one faithful MAGA minion — Ray Epps — wasn't paying attention, marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6 just like Donald Trump instructed him to do.

Repercussions for his loyalty came just months later, when Tucker Carlson decided the GQP needed a scapegoat and vilified the foolish Trumper as the culprit behind the insurrection, falsely claiming he was a covert FBI operative who helped instigate the riots. (Carlson's faux reports were then echoed by Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, among other authoritarian bullies.)

"All of this, it's just been hell," a regretful Epps said in July.

Many months after receiving death threats that forced him to flee his Arizona business and home, the 61-year-old gentleman is demanding that the noxious Fox host apologize for "false and defamatory statements."

From The New York Times: