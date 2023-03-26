This water puddle pareidolia made me smile. I'd like to think it's a good omen when an outdoor drain pipe creates a grinning face in a puddle of soapy water. I'm glad someone got this cutie pie puddle on video while it lasted. Face pareidolia never ceases to entertain me!
Water puddle pareidoilia
