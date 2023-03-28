Marjorie Taylor Greene: Boys who die by suicide are "actually getting the job done"

Marjorie Taylor Greene compared suicide stats between girls and boys, concluding that it is boys who are "actually getting the job done."

There was a "51% increase in suicide attempts in girls ages 12–17, but boys were the ones that, so tragically, were actually getting the job done," the Qongresswoman said, as if she were talking about chopping wood or some other arduous task. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Of course, speaking about such a topic doesn't come naturally to the unstable "pro-life" lawmaker who followed and harrassed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg, a teenager at the time, telling him she had a gun in her purse and later calling him a "coward" and "#littleHitler." Even just yesterday, the Georgia stalker spoke out of line when she called for more guns just minutes after Nashville's Covenant elementary school shooting occurred, killing seven, including the shooter.

Greene: We saw a 51% increase in suicide attempts in girls.. but boys were the ones so tragically actually getting the job done pic.twitter.com/7BksimruTZ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Marjorie Taylor Greene / U.S. Congress