Long Furby Farm is a treasure trove of Furby themed weirdness. I am delighted yet mildly frightened by the existence of these videos. Here's one of a Furby with tentacles giving to fuzzy worms a bath in a boiling pot of water. Here's another of a Furby inside of a mason jar, who seems to be scuba diving through a strange abyss filled with tiny plastic dolls while Nintendo music plays. This one, my favorite, shows a Furby who apparently thinks it's a chia pet, as it's covered in tiny seeds and sprouts. If this stuff tickles your fancy, I'm glad to inform you that there are over 1,000 equally bizarre Furby posts on the instagram page.