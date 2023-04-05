Fox News fools viewers again by showing one thing but telling them another (video)

Fox News is known for its long and rich history of constant lies, one of their biggest and most recent whoppers being the election lies scandal. And they get away with it because they know their MAGA cult viewers just don't care. Take the video below, for example, in which Fox displays a graphic showing homicide in Chicago is down 15% while the anchor says, "Look at the numbers here, there's homicide and robbery both up 15%." (I assume they are grabbing their numbers from these recent Chicago Police stats.) Whether small or scandalous, the "misinformation" is doled out daily, never questioned by the indoctrinated viewers. Welcome to the process of thought reform on the grandest of scales.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino claims that homicide in Chicago is up 15%, telling viewers to "look at the numbers."



The graphic that Fox airs shows homicide is actually DOWN 15% in the city. pic.twitter.com/sRfijIBsOw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 5, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Branko Devic / shutterstock.com