Stop forgetting your passwords with Sticky Password Premium, now only $24

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Let's face it. You've definitely sat in front of your laptop, straining your memory to figure out what you made your password years ago. It can be so frustrating to lose track of your passwords, and it's not always easy to recover access! Even worse, it can also be a serious security issue. The more and more of our lives we put online, the more we put our personal information at risk for hackers.

That's why Sticky Password is such a lifesaver. This subscription service creates strong passwords, remembers them for you, and keeps them ultra-safe. Best of all, Sticky Password is now on sale. Typically retailing for $199, it's now available for only $23.97. But you'll have to act fast, as this sale only lasts through April 11.

Let's break down how it works. Sticky Password can create unique passwords for you that nobody will be able to crack and store them on all of your connected devices (it's compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android). It will automatically fill in your passwords, and even automatically log you into recognized sites.

However, it doesn't just store and autofill passwords. All forms requesting personal or sensitive information can be auto-filled quickly and securely with Sticky Password.

We love how easy-to-use Sticky Password is and that we never have to think about memorizing a password again. But using it is about more than just making your life easier. It also keeps your personal data safe by using strong, encrypted passwords. Cybersecurity, as noted by Forbes, is more important than ever, and there are serious ramifications when your data is leaked to bad actors. That's considerably less of a concern when your passwords are securely created and wholly protected.

Sticky Password boasts the PCMag Editors' Choice award, with the outlet raving, "Sticky Password Premium does everything you'd expect from a password manager and more. New biometric authentication and no-cloud Wi-Fi sync make it an even better choice."

Keep your valuable information safe, and don't worry about forgetting passwords again. Grab a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium now for just $23.97 (reg. $199). This deal ends April 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.