Twitter has a problem with Germany's anti-Nazi laws

Germany's Nazi past means it now has strict restrictions on Nazi rhetoric, symbols, antisemitism and hate speech in general. Elon Musk, while indifferent to free speech in general, made a point of replatforming far-right personalities previously banned from the site. These two outcomes are in conflict, and Germany may levy fines if Twitter continues to allow that sort of thing there. Snopes yesterday debunked the persistent fake news that Twitter had already been fined $30bn, while making clear that it does face sanctions if it doesn't clean up its act. The fine, however, is €50 million–pocket money for the world's second-richest man–and reports say each application would be its own lengthy investigation.