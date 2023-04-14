Man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions sentenced to one year in prison

A displeased California gentleman who threatened Merriam-Webster over their definitions of "woman," "female," and "girl" was sentenced to one year in prison. Jeremy Hanson, 35, was also hit with 30 days of home confinement and three years of probation, according to HuffPost.
The angry bigot had sent threatening messages to the dictionary's publisher, based in Massachusetts, through their "contact us" section. "It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda," Hanson complained. "The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot."
He also forced Merriam-Webster to shut down twice in Massachusetts and New York by threatening to bomb the company.
From HuffPost:
Hanson pleaded guilty last year to interstate transmission of threatening communications in connection with threats made to the Springfield, Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher and to the president of the University of North Texas.
In court documents, prosecutors said the Rossmoor, California, man has a history of making "threatening communications, nearly all of which were motivated by … biases based upon race, gender, gender identity, and/or sexual orientation."
Those other communications were directed at the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O' Lakes Inc., Hasbro, a nonbinary rabbi and others, prosecutors said. …
Hanson also wrote an email to the president of the University of North Texas in 2022 that said "You ought to be shot in the head and have your offices set on fire," for supporting transgender students, prosecutors said.
Hanson, who appeared at the hearing remotely from a California jail, declined to address the court when given the opportunity.