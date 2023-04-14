Man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions sentenced to one year in prison

A displeased California gentleman who threatened Merriam-Webster over their definitions of "woman," "female," and "girl" was sentenced to one year in prison. Jeremy Hanson, 35, was also hit with 30 days of home confinement and three years of probation, according to HuffPost.

The angry bigot had sent threatening messages to the dictionary's publisher, based in Massachusetts, through their "contact us" section. "It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda," Hanson complained. "The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot."

He also forced Merriam-Webster to shut down twice in Massachusetts and New York by threatening to bomb the company.

From HuffPost: