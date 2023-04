In this fun surreal video, a woman plays with a house cat that looks perfectly realistic despite it being the size of an elephant. The jumbo-cat looks so comfy to take a nap on. I'd have to run for my life if my frisky kitty grew to be this size, but the cat in the video seems like it would make a lovely giant companion. It made me think of the Catbus in My Neighbor Totoro (my favorite character from the film!).

(Image from video)