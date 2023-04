I'm not sure what got into Kevin McCarthy, but the so-called Speaker seems to be in high spirits on April 20th, and it's not even 4:20pm yet. And if anyone can make sense of his long-winded, disjointed ramblings, please do tell. (See video, posted by Aaron Rupar, below.)

Kevin McCarthy is a very odd guy. Watch this. Super cringe nonsense. pic.twitter.com/nixp8Y7zvC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Consolidated News Photos / shutterstock.com