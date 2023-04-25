Silly puppy growls at her own leg in irritation when she can't fall asleep (video)

A black puppy became cross with her own leg, which wouldn't let her take a nap. In fact, the uncooperative pest kept dropping towards the floor, even after she growled in irritation for it to stay on the couch. No amount of scolding, nipping, or whining seemed to do the trick. It wasn't until the pooch shifted her position that the headstrong limb finally behaved, but at that point the adorable pup was in no mood for a snooze. (See video below, posted by zaviathecorso.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Julia Zavalishina / shutterstock.com

