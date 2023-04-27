UK steps up to host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine; releases glitzy promo trailer

Eurovision, the dazzling, larger-than-life musical extravaganza where countries across Europe (and beyond) come together to showcase their catchiest tunes, most flamboyant performances, and unforgettable stagecraft, is making its way to Liverpool this May.

Although Ukraine clinched victory in last year's competition and earned the right to host, security concerns stemming from Russia's ongoing invasion have made this impossible. As a result, the UK stepped in last October to host the contest's Semi-Finals (May 9 and 11) and Grand Final (May 13) at the Liverpool Arena.

This year's presenters—Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, and Alesha Dixon—will welcome 160 million viewers from around the globe. On Wednesday, the BBC released a quintessentially British trailer to get folks hyped for the competition: