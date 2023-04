https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mQ_ikMpXQXQ



Watch a tenrec take a sand bath in a teeny toy bathtub. It's like Calico Critters (those adorable animal figurines and their little dollhouses) come to life. I'm usually not too keen on rodents, but this little guy has won my heart. My favorite part of this video is the fact that the teeny bath has a little showerhead. It's the perfect accessory for this tenrec's primping needs.

(screenshot from video)