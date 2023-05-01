Principal Hope Carrasquilla was fired by her Florida school in March after failing to notify parents that Michaelangelo's David would be shown to kids in an art lesson. Invited by the Florentine galleria housing it, Carrasquilla got to see David's diminutive yet perfectly-proportioned cock in person this weekend.

"The thing that impresses me the most is that this whole gallery was built for him," she said in a statement provided to BBC News on Friday. "There is nothing wrong with the human body in and of itself," she continued. "Michelangelo would have done him wrong to sculpt him in any other way. I think it's wonderful." … The art lesson, given to 11 and 12-year-old students, included an image of David and referenced Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam" painting and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" – both of which also contain nudity. One parent complained the Renaissance era material was pornographic and others said they wanted to know about the lesson before it was taught.

At the time of Carrasquilla's ouster, the school's name, "Tallahassee Classical School", became something of a joke: it seemed to suggest a focus on Western culture at odds with prudery about exemplary Western artistic achievements. But terms like "classical" were long ago appropriated by the private school industry and now somewhat signify it. They teach "moral virtue" and such and are managed like fast food restaurants.

For its part, the school has retained lawyers to "set the record straight," specifically stating that "at no time has Tallahassee Classical School characterized Michelangelo's Statue of David as

pornography"