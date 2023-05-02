The King of the Hill cast is about to start table reads for the upcoming Hulu reboot

Boy, ItellyouwhatthatdangoldgotdangKingoftheHilldangoldcomingback, man.

For those who don't speak fluent Boomhauer, let's translate the preceding sentence- if you can call it that. Last year, it was announced that Hulu was interested in reviving Mike Judge's hilarious animated sitcom King of the Hill. During its original run, King of the Hill became one of adult animation's most critically and commercially successful properties. Depending on who you ask, King of the Hill might be Mike Judge's best project, including the groundbreaking Beavis and Butt-Head and Office Space. Unfortunately, King of the Hill was canceled during its 13th season to make room for The Cleveland Show.

As King of the Hill gets ready to return, fans are curious if the series will be able to recapture the magic of the show's original run. According to Comic Book Resources, the cast of King of the Hill are about to start table reads. Thankfully, King of the Hill is powered by propane, so it can keep its heat for decades.