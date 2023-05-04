Enrique Tarrio and other Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy

Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio and three others in the far-right gang were today found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their part in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Another was acquitted. The BBC:

Each defendant was convicted of multiple additional felonies.All five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, which also carries a maximum 20 year sentence.They were also found guilty of conspiracy to prevent officials from discharging their duties, impeding officers during civil disorder, and destruction of a fence protecting the Capitol.A mistrial was declared on several charges where the jury failed to come to a conclusion, in a complex trial that took more than twice as long as planned.

It's usually sensationalist to bring up maximums without pointing out real-world sentences, but seditious conspiracy lacks comps and there's good reason to think these guys are quite fucked. The Oath Keepers convicted earlier this year of seditious conspiracy haven't been sentenced yet, but two Proud Boys convicted on charges of obstructing official proceedings received 4 and 4 1/2 years.