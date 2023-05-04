Nothing will happen as ProPublica uncovers more evidence of Justice Thomas' profound ethical failures

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas does not care about ethics and feels above them all. His wife was central to a plot to overthrow Democracy, and a Nazi artifact-collecting billionaire benefactor has propped up his lifestyle for decades. ProPublica continues to dribble out evidence of his failure to report on real estate dealings, income, and gifts.

The credibility of the Supreme Court is at a disastrous low. The Chief Justice can't speak to ethics; however, his wife earns a lot of money, and the rest of the crew were happy to sign on to a document saying, "We'll manage ourselves, thanks."

ProPublica's latest discovery is that Crow paid for Thomas' grand-nephews private school education, a grand-nephew that Thomas raised as a son.

ProPublica: