Nothing will happen as ProPublica uncovers more evidence of Justice Thomas' profound ethical failures

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas does not care about ethics and feels above them all. His wife was central to a plot to overthrow Democracy, and a Nazi artifact-collecting billionaire benefactor has propped up his lifestyle for decades. ProPublica continues to dribble out evidence of his failure to report on real estate dealings, income, and gifts.
The credibility of the Supreme Court is at a disastrous low. The Chief Justice can't speak to ethics; however, his wife earns a lot of money, and the rest of the crew were happy to sign on to a document saying, "We'll manage ourselves, thanks."
ProPublica's latest discovery is that Crow paid for Thomas' grand-nephews private school education, a grand-nephew that Thomas raised as a son.
In 2008, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decided to send his teenage grandnephew to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school in the foothills of northern Georgia. The boy, Mark Martin, was far from home. For the previous decade, he had lived with the justice and his wife in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Thomas had taken legal custody of Martin when he was 6 years old and had recently told an interviewer he was "raising him as a son."
Tuition at the boarding school ran more than $6,000 a month. But Thomas did not cover the bill. A bank statement for the school from July 2009, buried in unrelated court filings, shows the source of Martin's tuition payment for that month: the company of billionaire real estate magnate Harlan Crow
The payments extended beyond that month, according to Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the school. Crow paid Martin's tuition the entire time he was a student there, which was about a year, Grimwood told ProPublica.