Told to STFU, Trump immediately violates a judge's orders

Who had day one in the "When will Trump violate his gag order?" pool? Immediately after being told by New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan NOT to rant on Social Media, Trump took to his not-very-successful social network to decry the order.
Merchan is the judge in his NY Stormy Daniels case; the jury has found Trump liable in the E. Jean Carroll trial. Trump is on the hook for around 5 million US dollars. Get ready to hear him scream about that!
Trump took to his flailing Truth Social platform to vent. It's as if he's doing the opposite of what he was ordered to do.
"Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me." he insisted. "In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press. I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"
An hour earlier, he wrote that this was a form of election interference.
"ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY. WE'LL WIN ANYWAY, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!!" he added in shouty caps.