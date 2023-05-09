Told to STFU, Trump immediately violates a judge's orders

Who had day one in the "When will Trump violate his gag order?" pool? Immediately after being told by New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan NOT to rant on Social Media, Trump took to his not-very-successful social network to decry the order.

Merchan is the judge in his NY Stormy Daniels case; the jury has found Trump liable in the E. Jean Carroll trial. Trump is on the hook for around 5 million US dollars. Get ready to hear him scream about that!

Crooks and Liars: