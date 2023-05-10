ChatGPT answers the internet's most searched questions about ChatGPT itself

Rusty Blazenhoff

Can ChatGPT write jokes? Can it predict the stock market? Pass the bar exam? Beat the Turing test? Wired asked ChatGPT some of the internet's most pressing questions like these about itself, sourced from Google Autocomplete. Then, using ChatGPT's answers, it used Google Chrome's text-to-speech to create a robotic-sounding voiceover.