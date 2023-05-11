Alex Jones threatens to sue comedian who prank-called him

Vancouver comedian Chris James, also known as "Prank Stallone", called conspiracy theorist and epic debtor Alex Jones and used an AI voice transformer to convince him that he was unemployed entertainer Tucker Carlson (1:15 in the above embed). Jones was slow to cotton on despite "Tucker" being ridiculous from the outset, and Jones, dumb as a bag of hammers, is now threatening to sue James.

"I was thinking we could do a show together where we're topless and we suck each other's nipples and sort of play with them a bit," the AI voice said. "Well, you gotta do it at infowars.com," responded Jones. Shortly after, he appears to catch on and suspect something is amiss. The prank was posted to James's YouTube channel Monday, where it has been viewed more than 26,000 times.

How delicious that Alex Jones is now concerned about misinformation. That said, he's right about the dangers: the AI voice is very convincing! If anything I'm disappointed that James, like most pranksters, didn't have a plan beyond "immediately start saying stupid juvenile things" once he had the opportunity to get a famous, powerful scumbag to incriminate or otherwise harm himself.