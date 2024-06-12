Litigious woman pranked with phallic gummy candy

The candies may be gummy, but an unnamed Ulster County woman has a hard-on for whoever sent her prank candies.

Young children might see these candies meant to look like part of the human body! That could confuse them. Everyone knows that gummy candies are supposed to be bears, sharks, worms, or even kids of the Sour Patch varietal and not some random part of the body. I wonder if there is much likelihood of this settling, or will the claim be tossed out?

The lawsuit, brought in state Supreme Court in Westchester, accuses two companies, Cloud Peak and Rain Parade, of mailing the penile prank to her address on behalf of an unknown customer. Cloud Peak describes itself as "the perfect gag gift." Rain Parade says it ships phallic pranks to unsuspecting recipients anonymously. "We ship everything with complete discretion," according to the company's website. The Ulster County woman said that beyond her own distress, she became "anxious, fearful, and distraught" at the thought of her 10-year-old and 7-year-old children discovering the package's contents. She worried she "could not provide an adequate and appropriate explanation" to them and feared that their discovery of the package "would leave them confused, scared and emotionally distressed." The woman is also suing the sender of the package as a John Doe, because their identity is not known. The lawsuit could provide a vehicle for discovery of the sender's name. The companies' conduct "was extreme and outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency tolerated by society, and would be regarded as atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," her lawsuit says. recordonline

