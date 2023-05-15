Pastor who prophesied that Trump won in 2020 insists that Trump is President today

Some people refuse to admit they were wrong. Take evangelist Kent Christmas, a staunch admirer of sex abuser Donald Trump. He told his followers that Trump would be reflected in 2020. Even though Trump lost, Mr. Christmas insists in this video that he was right all along. "In the eyes of God," he says, "the President of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden, but it's Donald Trump."

Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas insists that he and the other "prophets" who declared that Trump would be reelected in 2020 were right: "In the eyes of God, the President of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden, but it's Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/1x9ImGK9Au — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 15, 2023

OK, I believe you, Mr. Christmas. Trump is the President of the United States. That means he should stop campaigning for a third term, since that is against the Constitution.