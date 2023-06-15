Influencer finds new squad who shares her dislike for "woke chicken"

Remember the Christian influencer who was profoundly saddened to learn that Chick-fil-A wanted to become more inclusive, thereby going against Jesus' teaching. Well, she recently appeared on a far-right conference panel to talk about how her beliefs have caused her to lose friends, including people who she thought were going to be her bridesmaids, but that her life is better now that she's found other "girls" who share her distaste for woke chicken.

For the last two years of my life, I lost people who I thought were going to be my bridesmaids. I lost girls in my life who I thought were going to be my everything one day and, you know, stick by my side through it all. But instead, I ended up finding girls who actually believe in what I believe in, who are Christian women, who are conservative women, who uplift me every single day, who are by my side, no matter what. And those are the girls that you want in your life. Those are the girls that you want by your side forever. And that is how my life has gotten better. And no, it's not easy when you open your phone and there's comments talking bad about you. It's not easy when you're trending on Twitter for saying that Chick fil A is no longer the Lord's chicken. It's the woke chick and I don't know if you saw that tweet. It's not easy, but guess what, your life does get better.