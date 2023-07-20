Rep. Goldman to RFK Jr.: "should I be worried about my genetics as an Ashkenazi Jew?"

At today's House "Weaponization of the Government" hearing (aka the "Trump Has Immunity by Divine Right" hearing) Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) played a video of unstable presidential candidate RFK Jr telling a group of people sitting around a table that "Covid-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese." After playing the clip, Rep. Goldman asked RFK Jr, who was at the hearing, "My question to you is whether you think I should be worried about my genetics as an Ashkenazi Jew, because I did contract COVID."

"Not at all," said the conspiracy threading Kennedy. "And that statement that you saw there is a truncated version of a larger statement."

As reported by CBS News, the larger statement uttered by RFK Jr. was as follows: