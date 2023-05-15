Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee, who says he forced her into oral sex while he talked to Donald Trump

A Columbia University graduate who worked for Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, harassment, and wage theft in a 70-page complaint that, in part, accuses the disgraced former mayor of forcing her into oral sex while he talked to Donald Trump on the phone.
Noelle Dunphy, who filed the $10 million lawsuit today in New York Supreme Court, was hired in 2019 as Giuliani's director of business development. But things looked sketchy from the get-go, when the former Trump attorney told her to keep the job a secret so that his "crazy wife," who he was divorcing, wouldn't "attack" or "retaliate" against her, according to ABC7.
In the complaint, Dunphy says Giuliani went on racist "confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades," made her work at his home instead of the office, and often forced her to do sexual acts as part of the job, according to the Daily Beast. The complaint gives many detailed examples of his allegedly unsavory behavior, such as:
• "Giuliani often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."
•"During sex, he called her a 'cunt,' a 'bitch,' and 'Rudy's slut,' and discussed his interest in "BDSM' with her."
• "Giuliani then pulled her head onto his penis, without asking for or obtaining any form of consent. He held her by her hair."
Although her annual salary was supposed to be $1 million, after two years he had only paid her $12,000, according to Forbes. Why she hung around for more than a day is utterly baffling, but she stuck it out for two years, until she was fired in 2021.
From ABC 7:
"He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands-which came virtually anytime, anywhere-was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," the lawsuit said.'
Part of the job required Dunphy to record her interactions with Giuliani "anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani's interactions with others," the lawsuit said.
"But unbeknownst to Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani apparently decided during the interview that he would use the job offer and his representation as a pretext to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy. He was later recorded telling Ms. Dunphy, 'I've wanted you from the day I interviewed you,'" the lawsuit said.
From Daily Beast:
The complaint states that Giuliani also "forced" Dunphy to perform oral sex and "demanded" it while he took phone calls on speaker phone from clients and friends, including former President Donald Trump. He allegedly told Dunphy he "enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him "feel like Bill Clinton."
The complaint states that Giuliani "took Viagra constantly" while the two were working together, and would sometimes "point to his erect penis, and tell Dunphy that he could not do any work until 'you take care of this.'" During the pandemic, when the two were not physically together, Giuliani would also allegedly demand Dunphy "disrobe during their work-related videoconferences."
The complaint includes screenshots of several purported text messages between Giuliani and Dunphy. In one from February 2019, he tells her, "I am dreaming about you," "you're mine," and "Nobody will ever have you now." In another, asked to shower with her.
Dunphy claims in the suit that she rarely saw Giuliani sober, that he drank all day and night," and would often make Dunphy "fetch his alcohol and make sure he was a 'functioning alcoholic.'" The complaint also alleges that Giuliani once asked for "bottles of alcohol around 10:00 a.m." and a text message exchange included in the suit shows Dunphy informing Giuliani that she has scotch for him.