Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee, who says he forced her into oral sex while he talked to Donald Trump

A Columbia University graduate who worked for Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, harassment, and wage theft in a 70-page complaint that, in part, accuses the disgraced former mayor of forcing her into oral sex while he talked to Donald Trump on the phone.

Noelle Dunphy, who filed the $10 million lawsuit today in New York Supreme Court, was hired in 2019 as Giuliani's director of business development. But things looked sketchy from the get-go, when the former Trump attorney told her to keep the job a secret so that his "crazy wife," who he was divorcing, wouldn't "attack" or "retaliate" against her, according to ABC7.

In the complaint, Dunphy says Giuliani went on racist "confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades," made her work at his home instead of the office, and often forced her to do sexual acts as part of the job, according to the Daily Beast. The complaint gives many detailed examples of his allegedly unsavory behavior, such as:

• "Giuliani often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."



•"During sex, he called her a 'cunt,' a 'bitch,' and 'Rudy's slut,' and discussed his interest in "BDSM' with her."



• "Giuliani then pulled her head onto his penis, without asking for or obtaining any form of consent. He held her by her hair."

Although her annual salary was supposed to be $1 million, after two years he had only paid her $12,000, according to Forbes. Why she hung around for more than a day is utterly baffling, but she stuck it out for two years, until she was fired in 2021.

From ABC 7:

"He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands-which came virtually anytime, anywhere-was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," the lawsuit said.' Part of the job required Dunphy to record her interactions with Giuliani "anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani's interactions with others," the lawsuit said. "But unbeknownst to Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani apparently decided during the interview that he would use the job offer and his representation as a pretext to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy. He was later recorded telling Ms. Dunphy, 'I've wanted you from the day I interviewed you,'" the lawsuit said.

From Daily Beast: