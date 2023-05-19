Ron DeSantis spreads wet cooties on his hand, then places said hand on a man's back (video)

Ron DeSantis' behavior is getting stranger by the minute. Earlier in the week, the wooden Florida governor cracked, forcing such a sudden, exaggerated laugh that even his own supporter standing behind him looked startled to death.

But today ol' pudding fingers outdid himself, shamelessly smearing his nose and mouth juices across his hand before using the same hand to pat a gentleman on the back. Whether the bizarro move was DeSantis' way of marking his territory or just using his disposable supporter as a human tissue isn't clear. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Did he just wipe his snot on the guy's shirt sitting in a wheelchair? pic.twitter.com/Mls53R4rtf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: C-Span