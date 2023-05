Howie the crab wears a fancy hat as she goes for a leashed walk around the neighborhood. I had no idea that a crab could have such a strong personality until I came across this video. I think Howie may believe that she is a dog! On Howie's instagram page, you can find her wearing all sorts of other great hats, like this jeweled crown and this top hat. I saw some commenters saying that Howie needs a children's book, and I couldn't agree more!