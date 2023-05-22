In campaign video, Jon Hamm takes aim at Josh Hawley's "Manhood"

In a new campaign video for Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, narrator Jon Hamm contrasts Kunce, a 13-year Marine veteran, with Josh Hawley, the seditious senator who raised his fist in support of Capitol terrorists on January 6,and was later caught on video fleeing from them.
As Hamm, a Missouri native, narrates, the video shows a montage of unflattering news quotes about Hawley. For example, The Guardian reported that a young Josh Hawley "made popcorn to watch the Iraq invasion." Hawley is also quoted as saying "abortion is not a right… it should be barred by American law."
Hawley has been under fire for his newly released book, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America. The campaign video positions Kunce as a stark contrast to Hawley's style of politics.
Transcript:
Manhood, you'd hope that means courage. Courage isn't something you can give speeches or a book about. It's not sitting on the sidelines while others sacrifice or denying help to those who did. It isn't putting people down or trying to control them for using your own power for profit or ambition. In Missouri, you can't fake courage. We're the Show Me state. Courage is something you have to show us. It shows in the working class people that pitch in to help the family next door bankrupted by medical bills. It shows in the Marine who signed up to honor and serve the community that took care of them. It shows when a Missourian stands up to the powerful. When he fights to rebuild his state to empower people to secure our future. If you want to be told about manhood, some guy wrote a book about it. But if you want someone to show you courage, send Lucas Kunce to the Senate.