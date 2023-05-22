In campaign video, Jon Hamm takes aim at Josh Hawley's "Manhood"

In a new campaign video for Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, narrator Jon Hamm contrasts Kunce, a 13-year Marine veteran, with Josh Hawley, the seditious senator who raised his fist in support of Capitol terrorists on January 6,and was later caught on video fleeing from them.

As Hamm, a Missouri native, narrates, the video shows a montage of unflattering news quotes about Hawley. For example, The Guardian reported that a young Josh Hawley "made popcorn to watch the Iraq invasion." Hawley is also quoted as saying "abortion is not a right… it should be barred by American law."

Hawley has been under fire for his newly released book, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America. The campaign video positions Kunce as a stark contrast to Hawley's style of politics.

Transcript: