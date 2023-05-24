An enraged Donald Trump spent hours bashing Ron DeSantis before the governor's "big announcement"

One thing Donald Trump has proven he's good at is obliterating every Republican opponent who dares to put a toe in the ring. And he's not stopping now. This morning, over a course of more than an hour, the one-term, twice-impeached, indicted former president raged against Ron DeSantis — hours before the fascist governor's 2024 presidential campaign announcement — in a furious series of Truth Social posts with a message he hopes will stick: "Ron DeSanctus can't win the General Election."

The Trump tirade began with his usual heavy-handed, self-back patting:

"Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign!" Trump said, via the Independent. "Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!"

He then moved on, in another post, to lashing out at Florida's fascist governor:

"Ron DeSanctus can't win the General Election (or get the Nomination) because he VOTED TO OBLITERATE SOCIAL SECURITY, EVEN WANTING TO RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO 70 (or more!), VOTED TO BADLY WOUND MEDICARE, AND FOUGHT HARD AND VOTED FOR A 23% "TAX ON EVERYTHING" SALES TAX. He was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention. Also, he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!"

Working himself up into a Trump tizzy, he began to shout, using all caps in the next post:

"I BUILT THE GREATEST ECONOMY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, NO INFLATION, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND SOON DOMINANCE, THE STRONGEST BORDER EVER, RECORD BEST EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS, BIGGEST TAX & REGULATION CUTS, REBUILT OUR MILITARY, NO WARS WITH RUSSIA/UKRAINE OR CHINA/TAIWAN (OR ANYWHERE!), AND THE USA WAS RESPECTED ALL OVER THE WORLD! WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY?" he wrote, before adding: "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

At this point he took an hour breather, which was probably a good idea, health-wise and all. He seemed to calm down a bit, but continued his rant:

"I got 1.2 Million more votes in Florida than DeSanctus. Also, Bill Hemmer at FoxNews just used an old April Poll showing me leading by 51% to 25%. Why doesn't Fox get a more up to date poll, 72% to 18%, with the other candidates much lower. Just like 2016!!! It's why people are leaving FoxNews. P.S. Without me, DeSanctus would have lost the Primary and the General. Thank you President Trump!"

Ron DeSantis is scheduled to announce his presidential run on Twitter's audio platform, Twitter Spaces, this evening with Elon Musk at his virtual side.

Post transcription via the Independent.