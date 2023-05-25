Mo Mountain Mutts posts tribute to Bernie, who has crossed the rainbow bridge

We've previously shared the adorable pups who attend Mo Mountain Mutts—"Skagway's dog walker, pet sitter, and family dog trainer," and home of the "Puppy Bus," which "offers group socializing, mental, and physical enrichment."

We're back with some more videos of the cute creatures, plus some sad news—Mo Mountain regular, Bernie, has crossed the rainbow bridge. The good folks at Mo Mountain Mutts announced the news on their social media last week, and shared their favorite video of Bernie. Watch Bernie during his first week at Mo Mountain, struggling to stay in his seat (he eventually got the hang of it, though!), and enjoying treats with his furry friends.

Mo Mountain Mutts also shared a new tribute video on TikTok, where you can see the current Mo Mountain gang crunching on some delicious treats:

Thank you for riding with Mo Mountain Mutts Bernie. Bernie has crossed the rainbow bridge and is with his brother, Norman, and other mountain mutts, Clara, Max, Charles, and Milo.

At the end of that video you can also see some photos of Bernie and his friends. Rest in Peace, sweet Bernie!