The writer's strike has put Sony's many Spider-Man television projects on hold

According to Comic Book Resources, the writer's strike has caused Amazon to delay production on Sony's Spider-Man television shows.

For comic fans that grew up in the last three decades fo the 20th century, the current era of superhero media is almost too good to be true. Despite Marvel and its colorful roster of characters becoming household names in the 60s and sparking the second comic book boom, Hollywood was hesitant to produce content based on superheroes.

Flashforward to the present and every network and streaming service is hoping to lay claim to any obscure superhero they can get their hands on. Although Amazon Prime Video has found success with its gritty superhero masterpiece, The Boys, the streaming service was looking to branch into the Spider-Verse with a plethora of series built around Spider-Man's supporting cast.

However, thanks to the ongoing writer's strike, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who were instrumental in several projects, have been forced to delay their involvement.