The writer's strike has put Sony's many Spider-Man television projects on hold

According to Comic Book Resources, the writer's strike has caused Amazon to delay production on Sony's Spider-Man television shows.
For comic fans that grew up in the last three decades fo the 20th century, the current era of superhero media is almost too good to be true. Despite Marvel and its colorful roster of characters becoming household names in the 60s and sparking the second comic book boom, Hollywood was hesitant to produce content based on superheroes.
Flashforward to the present and every network and streaming service is hoping to lay claim to any obscure superhero they can get their hands on. Although Amazon Prime Video has found success with its gritty superhero masterpiece, The Boys, the streaming service was looking to branch into the Spider-Verse with a plethora of series built around Spider-Man's supporting cast.
However, thanks to the ongoing writer's strike, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who were instrumental in several projects, have been forced to delay their involvement.
Lord and Miller have been very active in the Marvel sandbox as of late. They produced Sony's 2018 Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the fast-approaching sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the forthcoming trilogy capper Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Work on Spider-Verse is continuing despite the strike, since animation is not covered by the WGA — and even then, they are in the post-production phase, not the writing phase. Once post-production wraps, however, the strike will force Lord and Miller to pump the brakes on their output.
"It'll be the first time we haven't been in production for 13 years," Lord told The Hollywood Reporter. Due to the strike, the writers' rooms for Lord and Miller's upcoming live-action Spider-Verse shows — which focus on Silk and Spider-Man Noir, respectively — have shut down. The same can be said for Miller's Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, which was in development on Season 3. A number of films the two are attached to have paused development as well. Now that he has some time on his hands, Miller plans to take his wife and two kids on their first vacation in years. After the fact, he and Lord will be joining the picket line.